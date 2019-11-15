Ardie Savea on course for early return from knee injury

Ardie Savea is on course for an early return to Super Rugby, having been feared to miss most of the Hurricanes’ 2020 campaign with a knee injury.

The 26-year-old was initially slated to miss most of 2020 after picking up a knee injury in the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup semi-final defeat to England.

The All Blacks and Hurricanes flanker went under the knife at the end of 2019, estimated to be out for five to six months.

However, Hurricanes coach Jason Holland teased that Savea could return much earlier than anticipated.

Savea’s early return would be a boost for the All Blacks as well as the Hurricanes, a potential candidate to replace former captain Kieran Read at the back of the scrum under new coach Ian Foster.

The Hurricanes will face Crusaders in their Vodacom Super Rugby pre-season match.