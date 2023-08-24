Another contact zone battle for Flying Fijians

It will be another battle in the contact zone for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians this weekend.

Contact and Ruck Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says the team showed a lot of improvement in this area during Sunday’s match against France.

He says it’s going to be the same against England and the team that can make the difference at the breakdown will have the upper hand on Sunday.

“We’re getting improvements in our collision and breakdown. The game against France on Sunday was a huge improvement. It’s one of the areas that we’ve seen improve from the game we played before France.”

Ever since the team arrived in France last week, they have been working on the contact zone during training runs.

The same is being done in London, making sure they elevate and be consistent as the World Cup countdown continues.

Fiji plays England at 2:15 am on Sunday.