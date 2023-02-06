Another busy year for Nasilasila

Isoa Nasilasila. [Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

While many players had well-deserved rests after the 2022 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua lock Isoa Nasilasila didn’t.

The Viseisei from Vuda man had a busy 2022 and is highly likely to have another actioned packed 2023 season.

After wrapping up the Super Rugby season last year, Nasilasila played for North Harbor in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship before featuring for the Flying Fijians in the Northern Tour.

He was also part of the national squad for the Pacific Nations Cup during the July Tests window.

The 23-year-old has been consistently playing at Super Rugby and international level, and is tipped to wear the number four jumper at the Rugby World Cup this year.

Nasilasila says he always tries to give his best everytime.

“I just try to do what I can do on my behalf, I know that the locks some world-class locks all over and I just try do my job, play as best as I can, if it happens it happens but I just leave to God and whatever I do on the field.”

The Drua star stays with Emosi Tuqiri and Haereiti Hetet in Nadi close to the Drua base camp.

Our Drua takes on Moana Pasifika in its Super Rugby match on the 25th of this month at 3:35pm in Auckland, New Zealand.