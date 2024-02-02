Anchor joins the Drua vuvale

[Source: Supplied]

As the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prepares for the upcoming season, Anchor has come on board as a sponsor, providing milk for the team.

Anchor, known for offering nutritious products, is confident that they will contribute to keeping the Drua players healthy.

Director of Export at Fonterra Brands New Zealand, Lynne Mason, expresses anticipation for cheering on the Drua and witnessing the Fijian community’s support.

Article continues after advertisement

Mason mentions that Anchor and Drua will host an ‘Anchor Breakfast Club’ at 14 schools across Fiji.

This initiative aims to educate children about the importance of nutrition, leadership, and the hard work and focus required to become a professional athlete.

Mark Evans, the CEO of Fijian Drua, expresses delight in welcoming the renowned global brand into their vuvale (family) of sponsors.

He emphasizes the vital role nutrition plays in the lives of professional athletes, stating that both the women’s and men’s teams will directly benefit from Anchor’s wonderful dairy range for their nutritional requirements as they compete against the best rugby players and teams in the world.

Meanwhile, Drua will be playing Brumbies in their pre-season match this Saturday at 7pm.