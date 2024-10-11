11 changes for Fijiana's final showdown

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fijiana XV’s outgoing coach Moses Rauluni has made 11 changes to the starting lineup for their final WXV3 match against Spain on Sunday.

Captain Karalaini Naisewa retains her spot at number eight, alongside Evivi Senikarivi at scrum-half, Adita Milinia at outside centre and fullback Luisa Tisolo.

Salanieta Nabuli and Tiana Robanakadavu are the props with Keleni Marawa at hooker.

Article continues after advertisement

Aviame Veidreyaki and Alfreda Fisher are the new locks, Salaseini Railumu makes her first start at blindside flanker and Ema Adivitaloga on the openside.

Salanieta Kinita will be at fly-half, Repeka Tove and Kolora Lomani on the wings and Jennifer Ravutia at inside centre.

Rauluni says Spain is a tough team to beat.

“The girls are looking forward to it, they’re in good spirits especially on Fiji Day here in Dubai and you know we want to take that on to Saturday (Sunday Fiji Time) and just perform in this last match.”

The Vodafone Fijiana will meet Spain at 4.30am on Sunday.