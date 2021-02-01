Home

Rugby League

Why Sivo sacrificed six figures to remain with Eels

NRL
April 9, 2021 12:48 pm
Maika Sivo

The decision to stay with the Paramatta Eels was easy for Fiji Bati star Maika Sivo.

That’s why he remained loyal even when it meant sacrificing an extra several hundred thousand dollars on offer from French rugby clubs.

Speaking to nrl.com, Sivo says his parents always insisted he stay with Paramatta because it was the first club to give him an opportunity to play NRL.

He says he’s now in good hands here and he’s very happy to stay for another two years.

Sivo will be in action on Sunday at 6:05pm against Mikaele Ravalawa and the Dragons.

