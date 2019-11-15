Weights session limited for Sivo as he is so strong

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo has proved to be one of the strongest players’ in the Parramatta Eels squad.

The Flying Fijian made headlines in pre-season when reports claimed he had maxed out at squatting 285 kilograms in the Eels gym, only because they couldn’t fit anymore plates on the bar.

Fox Sports report that Eels Head Coach Brad Arthur told NRL 360 the club’s conditioning and coaching staff have actually limited Sivo’s weights sessions in case he gets too big.

Arthur says they’ve had to really pull back on Sivo’s weights because he’s so big and strong, and he doesn’t carry any body fat.

The Eels coach adds Sivo is still running around at 110kg or 111kg each week at training as a winger and that’s very imposing, very strong in the gym.

The Momi villager from Nadroga was doing two or three doing full weighs sessions and a lot of extra conditioning in the pre-season compared to the rest of the players in the Eels squad.

Sivo and the Eels will host the Cowboys on Friday at 9:55pm and you can watch the clash LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Also on Friday, the Raiders play the Dragons at 8pm.

The Storm and Roosters will start round eight of the NRL at 8:50pm Thursday.

The Panthers will meet West Tigers at 9:35pm Saturday and you can catch the action LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Other matches on Saturday will see the Titans face the Sharks at 5pm followed by the Warriors and Broncos at 7:30pm.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Sea Eagles playing the Knights at 6:05pm and the Bulldogs face the Rabbitohs at 8:30pm.

[Source: Fox Sports]