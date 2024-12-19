Wakeham aims to inspire young Fijians through NFL Pathway

[Source: JeneiroWakeham/ X]

Former Suva Grammar student Jeneiro Wakeham is making history as the first Fijian to join the NFL International Player Pathway Program, but his sights are set far beyond personal achievement.

Excited for the challenge, Wakeham is eager to embrace the 10-week training program with the IPP and sees it as a transformative experience.

Wakeham hopes his journey will inspire and open doors for younger generations in Fiji to explore opportunities in sports beyond rugby.

“As the first Fijian to go through this IPP, I really want to inspire and open doors for the younger generation to come in and try it out. Rugby is not the only sport that you can use to get out of Fiji. There are other sports out there.”

Having spent years in Fiji Rugby’s academy and playing professional rugby abroad as a second-row lock, Wakeham is now transitioning to American football as an offensive line tackle.

His decision is partly motivated by the success of Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata, who made a similar leap from rugby to the NFL.

The NFL International Player Pathway Program serves as a springboard for global talent to compete at the highest level of American football, and Wakeham’s milestone marks a new chapter for Fijian athletes.