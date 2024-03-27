Vuniyayawa new chair of Muaira Rugby

[Photo: Supplied]

In a landmark development for rugby league enthusiasts across the Western Division, Sitiveni Vuniyayawa has been elected the Chair of Muaira Rugby League.

The announcement was made, during the Annual General Meeting held at Ratu Naulivou Hall in Namoli village in Lautoka

Vuniyayawa, a stalwart in the rugby league community, brings with him a wealth of experience and leadership acumen.

Article continues after advertisement

Formerly the Head Coach of Ravoravo Rabbitohs rugby league club, which he co-founded in 2016, his dedication and commitment to the sport have been unwavering.

Additionally, his involvement in various leadership roles within community and civil society organizations underscores his capacity to lead Muaira Rugby League to greater heights.

Joining Vuniyayawa on the executive board are Daniel Tifere as Vice President and Deputy Chair, Nanise Tikoicina as General Secretary/Executive Officer and Ann Pesamino, assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer.

With over 16 clubs Muaira Rugby League holds immense potential for growth and development.

With ambitious plans to achieve a turnover of $300,000, the executive board aims to bolster the financial sustainability of the league.