Rugby League

Vunivalu pushes for starting spot

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 23, 2020 4:09 pm
Suliasi Vunivalu [Source: NRL]

There’s no changes to the initial 17 member squad from Melbourne Storm’s last week’s big win over the Titans.

However, the good news for the Storm is that Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu has been included on an extended bench.

Vunivalu pushes for a return from a hamstring strain he suffered three weeks ago.

Article continues after advertisement

Another Melbourne Storm and Bati star Tui Kamikamika has been sidelined for up to three months with a back injury that needs surgery.

The Storm will play the Broncos tomorrow and they have won their past seven games against the Brisbane based side.

Round 11 of the NRL kicks off tonight with the Eels taking on the West Tigers at 9.50pm.

Tomorrow, the Sea Eagles play the Cowboys at 8pm before the Storm meet the Broncos at 9.55pm.

The Raiders face the Rabbitohs at 9.35pm on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the Roosters battles the Warriors at 5pm before the Sharks take on the Dragons at 7.30pm.

The Dragons and Sharks match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Knights taking on the Bulldogs at 4pm and Panthers meet the Titans at 6.05pm and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL]

