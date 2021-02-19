Veremalua re-signs with San Diego Legion

Former Fiji 7s star Jasa Veremalua has re-signed with the American club San Diego Legion.

The club has confirmed that Veremalua will spend another year with them.

Veremalua joined the Legion which competes in the Major League Rugby in USA in 2019 where he played together with former All Black Ma’a Nonu and Namosi winger Tira Welagi.

Article continues after advertisement

The Olympic gold medalist played for Nadroga last season in the Skipper Cup as there was no contact sport in the US due to the pandemic.

The 32-year-old from Korotogo, Baravi in Nadroga played fifteens rugby with Senibiau club in 2006 and Natabua from 2010-2011 and briefly with Lautoka in 2010. In 2013 he was offered a Top 14 contract with Stade Toulousain, but an injury led to the contract being withdrawn.

Veremalua played for the national side from 2012-2018 on the World Sevens Series circuit. He has played in two Rugby World Cup Sevens, won an Olympic Gold medal in 2016, and a silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

He was part of Ben Ryan’s team that won back to back World Series titles in 2014/2015 and 2015/2016.

The former Sigatoka Methodist College and Saint Thomas High School was named the DHL Impact Player for the Series in the 2015/2016 season.