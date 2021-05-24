Turuva on Fiji Bati radar

Sunia Turuva is on the radar to join the Vodafone Fiji Bati squad to the Rugby League World Cup next year.

The 19-year-old Fijian is rumored to be joining the Penrith Panthers first grade team for next season.

Vodafone Fiji Bati coach Joe Rabele says he will run through Turuva’s eligibility to play in the national side.

Rabele says he is interested in getting more eligible players in the rugby league world cup squad.

“We’ll try to get in touch with Wise Kativerata to try and follow him up to see how progressive he is so if he’s good to play in the June test then we will include him in the June test just to prepare them for the World Cup in 2022”

The Fiji Bati will be facing Papua New Guinea in a June test before heading to England for the Rugby League World Cup.

The World Cup will be held from the 15th of October to November 19th.