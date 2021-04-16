To’o praised as best winger

Brian To’o has been praised as the best winger in the National Rugby League season as the Penrith dynamo mounts a near irresistible case for NSW selection.

To’o defused an endless aerial raid from Brisbane’s Queensland Maroons winger Xavier Coates in the 20-12 win over the Broncos last night showing he was ready to handle whatever comes his way if called upon by Brad Fittler.

To’o had 25 runs for 272 metres and 15 tackle breaks against the Broncos and it’s his tireless effort to do the hard work for his forwards that has Coach Ivan Cleary and Penrith’s Queensland forward Kurt Capewell calling for him to be handed an Origin debut.

Meanwhile tonight, Knights will battle the Sharks at 8pm and Storm hosts the Roosters at 9:55.