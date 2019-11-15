Tariq Sims suspended for one match

Former Fiji Bati forward Tariq Sims have been suspended for one match.

This is after he entered early guilty plea to a charge of dangerous play from round 10.

Sims’ collision with Bulldogs star Kieran Foran in the 38th minute of Saturday’s match attracted a grade one charge for dangerous contact to the head/neck of an opponent.

Other players that have been suspended for one match includes Sharks forward Briton Nikora, and Broncos hooker Issac Luke

Meanwhile, round 11 of the NRL kicks off tomorrow with the Eels taking on the West Tigers at 9.50pm.

On Friday the Sea Eagles play the Cowboys at 8pm before the Storm meet the Broncos at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Roosters battling the Warriors at 5pm, the Sharks take on the Dragons at 7.30pm and the Raiders face the Rabbitohs at 9.35pm.

The Dragons and Sharks match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, the Knights meet the Bulldogs at 4pm followed by the Panthers and Titans game 6.05pm.

You can watch the Panthers and Titans match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source:NRL.com]