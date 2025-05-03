Support will boost us :Shah

Irfaan Shah

Fiji National Rugby League under-18 rep, Irfaan Shah, is calling for supporters to come out in full force as they prepare to host Tonga this morning in their first Test match this year.

Shah believes having a great support system during the game will push them to their limits.

He says he mostly looks forward to supporters from Namaqumaqua in Serua who have hired a bus to be part of today’s event.

Article continues after advertisement

“Support has been great in many ways, and just knowing that a lot of my people will be here to cheer for me, I know that this will definitely boost me, and I know I’ll make them proud.”

Shah is the only Indo-Fijian part of the team and says this has been a journey full of life lessons, and through this, strong brotherhood bonds have been created.

The youngster also hopes to catch the eyes of the scouts when he runs out today.

Junior Fiji Bati and Tonga will meet at 10 am at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.