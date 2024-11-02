Sukhu excited to AFL Pacific Cup debut

Eighteen-year-old Andrew Sukhu and teammate

Eighteen-year-old Andrew Sukhu will be getting his first taste of representing the country at an international event when he travels with the Fiji AFL Men’s side later this month to compete in the 2024 Pacific Cup competition.

The Marist Brothers High School head boy is one of the youngest players in the national side, which is expected to leave for Australia in two weeks.

For the youngster, the main challenge faced in trying to make the national side over the past few weeks has been balancing training with his studies.

“For exams, we usually train at 10am in the morning, so trying to balance with exams is hard but I believe through the support of the team, coaches, managers and most importantly the man above, everything has just fallen into place.”

The year-13 student is currently sitting for his final exams, and while balancing the two has been a challenge, he has managed to pull through with the support of his teammates and coaches.

The Pacific Cup will be held in Australia from the 14-26th of this month.