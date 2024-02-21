Storm looking to embrace Fijian culture

Melbourne Storm captain Harry Grant

Melbourne Storm captain Harry Grant says his squad is embracing the opportunity to connect with the Fijian people, honouring the strong ties their club has with the island nation.

Grant says his teammates are excited about the upcoming match and the chance to immerse themselves in Fijian culture.

The formidable hooker and leader of the Storm says numerous Fijian players have donned the prestigious purple jersey over the years and the bond between Melbourne and Fiji runs deep.

“Finally rewarded and hopefully we brought a few recruitment officers over. We might find a few playing in the villages. But it’s special for us as a club. We’ve got Tui at the moment in our team. That’s the King of Fiji. So for us to connect with Tui and his culture, it’s going to be pretty special. But also connecting with all the players.”

Grant says for him and his teammates, the match represents more than just a sporting event; it’s an opportunity to pay homage to their Fijian connections.

The side is also preparing for their first training session at Churchill Park this afternoon.

The Storm meet the Knights at 3.45pm this Saturday in Lautoka.

Meanwhile, the Kaiviti Silktails will take on the FNRL Academy at 12:30pm as a curtain raiser.