Spots for local talent available: Kativerata

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata has highlighted his intention to include local talent in the squad for the upcoming Pacific Bowl Championship, set to take place in Suva next month.

After closely following the Vodafone Cup competition, Kativerata was impressed by the skill and potential of several young players and plans to offer them a chance to shine on the international stage.

This move reflects the coach’s commitment to nurturing local talent alongside seasoned overseas players.

“Last year, we used the Silktail boys, but this year we’re looking at the Vodafone Cup. I was impressed with some of the young kids. We’ll look at one or two to fill a spot.”

The final squad is expected to be named later this week, pending approval from the NRL regarding the eligibility of Australian-based players.

Fiji Bati will face the PNG Kumuls in their first match of the Pacific Bowl Championship on the 19th of next month.