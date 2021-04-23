Six again set for all competitions

The six-again rule is set to be introduced in competitions around the world.

This is after the International Rugby League board approved changes to align the official laws of the game with the NRL and Super League.

The changes are the first since the 2017 World Cup and ensure all nations at this year’s World Cup in England will have the opportunity to play under the new rules before the tournament begins on October 23, with England hosting Samoa and Australia taking on Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

England and Fiji are the first countries to announce a World Cup warm-up match, with the Bati meeting the host nation on October 15.

IRL match officials’ manager Stuart Cummings says it’s important the game be played under almost identical rules around the world and it made sense to adopt the majority of the changes implemented by the NRL and Super League.

The only NRL rules that were not recommended by the IRL laws advisory panel were two points for a field goal kicked 40 meters or further from the try line, re-starting the tackle count instead of a penalty for an offside infringement, and the use of an 18th man if three players fail HIAs or a player is ruled out of the rest of the match due to foul play.

nrl.com