Sivo handed three-match ban

[Source: NRL]

Fiji Bati and Parramatta Eels star Maika Sivo has been handed a three-match ban for a high shot against a Gold Coast Titans player last week.

Sivo was put on report for the heavy collision against AJ Brimson in the Eels 26-16 NRL pre-season win over the Titans on Sunday.

The three-match ban could be extended for four games, if Sivo appeals and is found guilty by a panel.

The shot has been deemed a grade two careless high tackle by the match review committee and is his third offence.

Meanwhile the 2024 NRL season gets underway this weekend.

The Manly Sea Eagles take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs at 2:30pm on Sunday before the Sydney Roosters clash with the Broncos at 4:30pm.