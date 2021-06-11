Sivo and Blake score as Eels beat Tigers

Fijian Internationals Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake scored a try each after Paramatta Eels thumped West Tigers 40-12 in last night’s NRL clash.

The Eels had a 14-6 lead in the first half, a Mitchell Moses high kick in the 44th minute landed straight into the arms of Blake, as he crossed over for a try.

Moses then buried the Tigers the very next set in a stunning 70-metre sprint where he dummied to his support to add another for Parramatta.

The Tigers were toast by the 49th minute with Moses double-pumping again down the left and a clean pass to Sivo who ran over to score another for the Eels.

Against a 12-man Tigers defense Moses ran riot with a hand in three tries in five minutes before Sivo’s sin-binning set up a similar scenario for the visitors.