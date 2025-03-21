Silktails ready for first home game

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails are currently experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions in camp as they count down the hours to their first home game of the season in the Jersey Flegg Cup competition.

The side has yet to register a win in the two rounds played so far but believes they have the home advantage to secure their first victory.

Captain Gabriel Tunimakubu admits that he has been feeling quite nervous lately.

“All in all everyone is looking forward to our first home game, not only is it important as our first home game of the season but leading up to it, recovering and trying to be the best in the game they play and yeah the atmosphere right now is highly intense and everyone is just looking forward to the game.”

Tunimakubu is calling on fans in Lautoka to come out in numbers and show their support as he believes this will be a major boost to the players on game day.

They will meet St George Illawarra Dragons in round three of the competition tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 12 pm.

