Silktails lose to Souths

The Kaiviti Silktails have gone down 20-14 to the South Sydney Rabbitohs during their Jersey Flag competition at Churchill Park.

Just after the 31st minute, the Rabbitohs got the opening try as they led 6-nil under heavy conditions.

It didn’t take the Silktails long to hit back as Seru Kalounivalu touched down.

The conversion was successful as both teams drew 6-all.

Just a few minutes from halftime, Souths struck through Carson Kaho as they took the lead 12-6.

In the second half, the Silktails got the perfect start as Bill Taria dotted down for their second try.

But they could not level the points as the conversation didn’t go in, Silktails trailed 12-10.

The two sides then traded tries as the visitors led 18-14.

With minutes left on the clock to full time, the Rabbitohs got a penalty in front of the sticks and opted to kick at goal.

The Silktails tried their best to level the scores but the Rabbitohs held their defense.