Ron Massey Cup may be cancelled

The Kaiviti Silktails may have played their first and last game of the season in the Ron Massey Cup two weeks ago.

This is after the New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) has announced the cancellation of nine major competitions for 2020, including the state’s premier Canterbury Cup in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No final decision has been made as yet on the Ron Massey Cup, Sydney Shield and the Harvey Norman Women’s Premiership as well as community football, which involves a grassroots player from Under 6s to open age.

Article continues after advertisement

NSWRL Chief Executive David Trodden says the Board had no option but to take this unprecedented action in response to the revised medical advice from government health officials and other experts, along with the various travel bans within Australia and New Zealand.

At the forefront of the decision is the health and wellbeing of the Rugby League community, in particular the players, coaches, officials, volunteers and staff, as well as the broader community in general.

The Silktails made their Ron Massey Cup debut at Lautoka’s Churchill Park with a 40-16 win over Windsor Wolves.

Earlier this week, Fiji National Rugby League Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe said the Silktails broke camp last week prior to the lockdown in Lautoka.

Natabe confirmed the Silktails contracted players have been paid for the rest of this month.

Meanwhile, other competitions that have been cancelled by the New South Wales Rugby Leagues include the Jersey Flegg Cup, UNE SG Ball Cup , Laurie Daley Cup, Harvey Norman Tarsha Gale Cup, UNE Harold Matthews Cup, Andrew Johns Cup, Women’s Country Championships and Men’s Under 23s Country Championships.

[Source: NSWRL]