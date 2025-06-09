Tegu earns call-up to Fiji Bulikula rugby league squad

At just 19 years old, Naomi Tegu has been rewarded with a call-up to the Fiji Bulikula squad, continuing her rapid rise in rugby league.

Tegu, who only began playing the sport in 2023, says she is grateful to national coach Wise Kativerata for recognising her talent and allowing her to represent her country.

“I started playing rugby league in 2023, I was noticed by coach Wise. I’m so happy to be called up to the national side.”

Article continues after advertisement

The youngster admits the journey hasn’t been without its challenges, but she has remained focused on her dream of reaching the highest level.

“They were some challenges I went through but it did not stop me. My goal this year is to debut for the Bulikula.”

Her selection is being seen as both a personal milestone and a positive sign for the growing depth of women’s rugby league in Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.