Reed Mahoney returns for Parramatta

Hooker Reed Mahoney will feature for the Eels against Newcastle tomorrow.

Mahoney has been released from the Maroons squad.

He was originally selected in the number 19 jersey for Queensland, and Eels coach Brad Arthur says yesterday he would return to Origin camp following the game for the experience with the Maroons squad.

Meanwhile, Craig Bellamy confirms the hometown hero will get a start off Melbourne’s bench, with Tom Eisenhuth a potential scratching due to a concussion suffered in last week’s win over Brisbane.

Tonight, Tui Kamikamica and the Storm meet the Titans at 9.35 while Maika Sivo and the Eels take on the Knights at 6.05PM tomorrow.

[Source: NRL.com]