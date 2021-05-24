Red-carded Lions' adversary gets Springboks call-up

Jaden Hendrikse, the Sharks scrumhalf that was infamously red-carded earlier in the tour, has received a call-up to the Springboks squad.

Hendrikse will join the Springbok squad in Cape Town on Monday as additional scrumhalf cover in the build-up to the Castle Lager Lions Series decider this Saturday.

Hendrikse was red-carded for striking Liam Williams in the head with an elbow.

Article continues after advertisement

English referee Wayne Barnes, after consulting briefly with the television match official, sent him for an early shower.

The British & Irish Lions crushed the Sharks 71-31 in Pretoria that evening but the match turned after the young scrumhalf was sent off.