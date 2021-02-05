Ratuva poised for NRL debut this season for Warriors

Young Iliesa Ratuva Junior is not expected to make the NRL round one Warriors side, however, he is slowly making his mark.

NRL.com has released the 16 predicted round one team lists with Ratuva’s name on the reserves list with Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya and Kane Evans is expected to make the match-day side.

The 21-year-old Ratuva signed for the Warriors in July last year and has yet to make his NRL debut.

Ratuva is from Mataqe in Nadroga and moved to New Zealand from Cuvu College to play rugby union for the King’s College First 15, where he excelled at lock or flanker.

The youngster featured for Cuvu College in the Deans along with Waisake Naholo’s younger brother Kini and they both left for New Zealand in 2017.

He also ran in the 100 meters for Cuvu College at the Coca-Cola Games in 2016 and he’s the younger brother of Flying Fijians lock forward Tevita Ratuva. Their uncles Aca Ratuva and Vula Maimuri played for the Flying Fijians.

Meanwhile, Apisai Koroisau,Viliame Kikau,Maika Sivo,Waqa Blake,Mika Ravalawa,Tariq Sims, Daniel and Jacob Saifiti are sure starters for round one.

The NRL season starts on the 11th of next month with the Storm hosting the Rabbitohs.