Rugby League

Possibility of NRL return for Vunivalu

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 20, 2021 4:10 am
Suliasi Vunivalu may return to the NRL.[PIC:FOX SPORTS]

Former Fiji Bati and Wallabies winger Suliasi Vunivalu has been linked with a return to the NRL.

The Storm premiership winner is reportedly gaining interest from a number of NRL clubs according to The Daily Telegraph.

Vunivalu is reportedly considering turning his back on rugby union one year into his two-year deal with the Queensland Reds.

Article continues after advertisement

The 26-year-old had a turbulent start to his rugby union career when he was suspended after a drink driving charge and he failed to cement his spot in the Reds side last season, while he wasn’t included in the Wallabies’ teams throughout their 2021 campaign.

Vunivalu was eyeing a spot in the Wallabies’ World Cup squad in 2023, but after falling down the pecking order in Dave Rennie’s squad, NRL clubs could swoop on his services.

[Source:The Daily Telegraph]

 

