PNG NRL team to be confirmed next week

[Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS]

Rugby league in the South Pacific is expected to gain more fans as the NRL is expected to confirm as early as next week a team from Papua New Guinea will enter the competition later this decade.

Following two years of productive talks between the nations’ hierarchies and the Australian Rugby League Commission, an announcement is expected next week.

The PNG bid, propped up by $600 million of Australian government assistance, has appeared likely for months.

However, AAP understands the rugby-league mad nation’s NRL dream will finally become a reality when PNG Prime Minister James Marape visits Australia next week.

Both Marape and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese are expected to be in attendance at a historic announcement in Sydney, where further details will be confirmed.

The NRL is understood to have briefed its 17 existing clubs of the PNG situation this week, telling representatives there were still some hurdles to be worked through.