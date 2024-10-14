Players excited for Pacific Bowl Championship

The Fiji Bati squad had its first training session at Albert Park in Suva this morning and captain Tui Kamikamica says the boys are excited for the Pacific Bowl Championship this weekend.

Kamikamica says their focus for today’s training session was for the players to get familiar with each other on the field during drills and ball works.

He says they are expecting a tough match this Saturday against the Kumuls but they are up for the challenge.

Article continues after advertisement

Looking at his squad, Kamikamica says they have a mixture of experienced and inexperienced players with a handful set to make their debut this weekend.

The Vodafone Fiji Bati will kick off its Pacific Championships campaign against the PNG Kumuls this Saturday at 8pm before meeting Cook Islands on the 26th.

The match will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium.

You can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.