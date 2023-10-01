Panthers tipped rise of grand final rivals

[Source: Panthers/Twitter]

Many fans will claim to have predicted the 2023 grand finalists, and the Panthers insist that they, too, predicted the Broncos will be the team standing in the way of a historic three-peat.

After finishing at the top of the ladder in the regular season, Penrith will face Brisbane in tonight’s Telstra Premiership decider.

Penrith co-captain Isaah Yeo feels they’ve probably been the two best teams all season.

Article continues after advertisement

While it’s been an incredible rise for the Broncos, who were handed their first ever wooden spoon just three years ago, Panthers coach Ivan Cleary knew a premiership contender was building in Brisbane – even though they missed last year’s play-offs.

A 13-12 loss to the Broncos in their opening round clash on March 3rd further convinced Cleary and his back-to-back grand final winning side that Penrith will be 2023 premiership contenders.

Penrith Panthers will face Broncos at 8.30pm at Accor Stadium in Sydney.