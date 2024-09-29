Panthers power on over Sharks in record-breaking finals win

[Source: NRL]

The best two teams in the competition are through to this year’s grand final after the Penrith Panthers booked their place to face the Melbourne Storm next week after defeating Cronulla 26-6.

While the result may have seemed inevitable before the game at Accor Stadium given Penrith’s history in the finals, the Sharks put in a strong fight early and for a while, were able to disrupt the methodical play of the Panthers, but they were not able to match them for the full game.

The onset of rain early in the first half brought about a change in play after an explosive opening, with both sides guilty of making simple errors. At halftime, the Panthers had made five errors with the Sharks making seven, while both sides had conceded two penalties apiece.

Article continues after advertisement

The first half was nonetheless entertaining and also had plenty of feeling given what was on the line for both sides.

The two teams traded penalty goals to post their opening points of the game, with the Panthers on the board first after Sharks forward Toby Rudolf was put on report for tripping, with Nathan Cleary kicking the goal.

The Sharks levelled with Nicho Hynes slotting the goal after Penrith were pinged with a ‘downtown’ offside penalty.

Cronulla were the first team to get the ball down over the line, with Hynes running in under the posts, but the Sharks had produced an obvious knock-on in the lead up denying them a four-pointer.

However, when they got their chance, the Panthers make sure they grabbed it, with captain Cleary nailing a 40/20 to give his side good field position, before then producing a cut-out pass at the line to find Paul Alamoti in space to score.

Cleary’s successful kick came after Sharks five-eighth Braydon Trindall’s own 40/20 attempt was foiled by a committed chase from Dylan Edwards and Sunia Turuva.

Cleary added the extras for an 8-2 lead and his boot got the next points as well via another penalty goal, with Siosifa Talakai – who was playing in the centres for an injured Jesse Ramien – being put on report for a late hit on Jarome Luai.