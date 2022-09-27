Panthers on its way to create history

[Source: Penrith Panthers/Twitter]

The Penrith Panthers are on their way to creating history by being one of NRL’s best team.

No team in the NRL has ever won four grades and the Panthers have achieved their out of four taking the title for SG Ball, Jersey Flagg and NSW Cup competitions.

If the Ivan Cleary-coached side achieves the fourth title, the team will take a clean sweep in history that dates back to 113 years ago.

The Viliame Kikau’s Panthers will play Maika Sivo’s Eels on Sunday at 8:30 pm in the Grand Final.