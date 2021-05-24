Home

One step at a time for Karawalevu

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 15, 2021 4:50 pm

Kaiviti Silktails youngster Vuate Karawalevu hopes to secure a professional contract soon.

The 21-year-old received the Kaiviti Silktails Rising Star of the Year award and believes it’s a step in the right direction.

Karawalevu says he is taking it one step at a time.

“A few clubs have come but most of them have been in contact with my agent so my focus is just to play and just to do my best”

The Dravuwalu, Kadavu man says tough competition at the Ron Massey Cup and Jersey Flegg competition outings for Roosters have helped develop his game.

FNRL Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe says Karawalevu sets the platform for other players in the country.

“He’s a very hardworking player, to say the least and we’re proud of the progress he has made having transitioned from rugby union into rugby league”

Karawalevu will fly out with the Kaiviti Silktails in November for continuing off-season training in Australia before the start of the Ron Massey Cup.

