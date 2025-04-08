National quarter-finals set for this weekend

Rugby league fans will be in for a treat this weekend as the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League National Quarter-finals will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

FSSRL President Naisa Toko says excitement towards the national quarters has been building over the past few weeks, and they are eager to see the top schools in the competition battle it out for top honours.

Following the quarter-finals, the competition will move to Garvey Park in Tavua for the semi-finals, before returning to Nadi for the finals.

“We are all so very excited for the quarter-finals this weekend, and we are calling out to students, parents and old scholars to come out in numbers to support your respective teams.”

In the under-15 grade, Vashists Muni Sea Eagles will face Lautoka Central Storm, while Sigatoka Valley Cowboys plays Marist Storm.

MGM Dragons will take on Drasa Rams as Nasinu Panthers takes on Sigatoka Methodist Saints.

In the under-17 grade, Natasiri Warriors takes on Ba Pro Dragons while Lelean Bati faces Sigatoka Valley Cowboys.

Nasinu Panthers faces Ra Roosters while Marist Storms plays Ba Methodist Saints.

And in the under-19 grade, Naitasiri Warriors will play Nasikawa Raiders , Queen Victoria School Knights will face Ra Roosters, RKS Eels will play Nadroga Navosa Titans while Nasinu Panthers takes on Ba Pro Dragons.

