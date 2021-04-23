Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Curfew announced as Fiji hits seventh straight day of cases|No reason given for Indian couple travel|Snap lockdown a medical necessity: Dr Fong|New case announced in Rakiraki|Lockdown in other areas a possibility|Ra cases are still treated as community transmission|Containment areas implemented in Ra|Fijians urged to follow list of interest areas|Australia announces $55m budgetary support|PM Bainimarama talks to soldiers|NZ says it stands ready to help us|Border checks more stringent|Prince Charles Park on standby as isolation centre|Lyndhurst employee travelled with Mark One staff|Take safety measures now says WHO|Fijians arrested for breaching restrictions|Thousands screened in Lautoka|RFMF sees criticism as way forward|Strict measures for municipalities|More relief for FNPF members|Health Ministry considers door to door vaccination|Five new cases, with factory worker a major concern|Possible hike of COVID-19 cases|New protocols for funeral arrangements|Screening underway for garment workers|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Naruma to debut for Silktails

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 1, 2021 9:46 am

Young Sunia Naruma will make his debut for the Kaiviti Silktails today against Cabramatta at Mascot Oval in Sydney.

The youngster gets his chance after Head Coach Wes Naiqama decided to rest five-eighth Waisale Nayavucere for the home game.

Naiqama says it wasn’t an easy conversation to have with Nayavucere, who has played in each of the five Silktails games in Ron Massey Cup so far, but it was a necessary one.

Article continues after advertisement

Twenty-year-old Naruma now has his first spot in the starting side after coming off the bench in the 21-20 loss to Mounties last weekend.

Naiqama welcomes the return after five weeks of lock Salimoni Nasoki, who sprained his ankle in round three against St Mary’s. Nasoki will come off the bench.

The Silktails play Cabramatta at 3pm today.

[Source:NSWRL]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.