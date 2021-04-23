Naruma to debut for Silktails

Young Sunia Naruma will make his debut for the Kaiviti Silktails today against Cabramatta at Mascot Oval in Sydney.

The youngster gets his chance after Head Coach Wes Naiqama decided to rest five-eighth Waisale Nayavucere for the home game.

Naiqama says it wasn’t an easy conversation to have with Nayavucere, who has played in each of the five Silktails games in Ron Massey Cup so far, but it was a necessary one.

Article continues after advertisement

Twenty-year-old Naruma now has his first spot in the starting side after coming off the bench in the 21-20 loss to Mounties last weekend.

Naiqama welcomes the return after five weeks of lock Salimoni Nasoki, who sprained his ankle in round three against St Mary’s. Nasoki will come off the bench.

The Silktails play Cabramatta at 3pm today.

[Source:NSWRL]