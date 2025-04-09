Naitasiri ready to defend U19 title

Naitasiri Secondary School is one step closer to defending their championship title in the Under-19 grade of the Vodafone Fiji Secondary School Rugby League competition as they prepare to face Nasikawa Vision College in the National Quarter-finals this weekend.

Captain Taniela Mudunasake, while acknowledging the utmost respect for their opponents, issued a strong warning, stating that they should come fully prepared for a fierce battle this Saturday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

He says the players have put in the hard yards in training, and it’s time to execute those skills on the field.

“Our preparations have been very tough this week, but the first thing we always make sure to do is thank the Lord Almighty for giving us the strength to come this far in the competition. And we are confident that we will be able to defend our title again this year.”

While they respect their opponents, Naitasiri Secondary School will be going all out this weekend.

Fiji Secondary School Rugby League president Naisa Toko is calling out to fans and spectators to come out in numbers.

“We are calling out to you all, please do come out in numbers and show your support for your respective schools and all these players who will be out battling for top honors.”

The Fiji Secondary School Rugby League National Quarter-finals will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.

Following the quarter-finals, the competition will move to Garvey Park in Tavua for the semi-finals before returning to Nadi for the finals.

