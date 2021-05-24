Home

Rugby League

Naiqama expects challenges for new-look Silktails

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 28, 2021 5:00 pm
[Source: Kaiviti Silktails/Facebook]

Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails will face some challenges next season with a crop of new players coming into the system.

Head Coach, Wes Naiqama is aware of the tough road ahead, as only nine old players have been retained for the 2022 Ron Massey Cup season.

Naiqama believes nothing is impossible if the players have the right attitude.

“As for us coaches we’ve got all these athletes that are coming over collectively and it’s just our job to educate these boys, about the football part of it but not only that, how to live off the field, diet through it, recovery and every part of what it takes to be a professional athlete, the resources are there. We’ve always encouraged these boys to work as hard as they can”.

Naiqama says the older players will be needed to lead the squad.

“We’re probably in a better position cause we’ve got our senior players- a lot of them have been in the competition and lived and breathed what its all about over here so in regards to that aspect we’re in a better position as we got more experienced players over this side but the rest of them its going to be new to them and that presents a new challenge for us”.

The final 30 players will leave for Australia on the 5th of next month to start their pre-season training.

