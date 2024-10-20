Must win game for Bulikula

The Fiji Bulikula women's rugby league team attended a church service today at the Navesi Methodist Church in Nadonumai [Source: FIJI Bulikula/ Facebook]

It’s a must-win game for the national women’s rugby league side, the Bulikula, against Cook Islands next weekend if they want to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

The winner of the Bulikula and Cook Islands match will meet Fetu Samoa in Auckland on November 2nd for a place in the World Cup in 2026.

After beating Tonga 30-16 yesterday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, Samoa now has a chance to qualify.

Tonga and the loser of next Saturday night’s Test between Bulikula and Cook Islands will be out of contention.



However, the runner-up in Auckland in the clash between Samoa and winner from the Bulikula and Cooks game will contest the World Series in 2025 to decide the eighth and final berth at RLWC2026.

The victor in Auckland will also play the third-placed Pacific Cup team at CommBank Stadium on November 10 for a chance to win promotion to the top tier next year.

The Bulikula started their camp in Suva today.

Meanwhile, after their win over the Fiji Bati last night, Papua New Guinea Kumuls are now eying a place in the promotion-relegation play-off against the third placed Pacific Cup team in Sydney in November.

The Bati need to beat Cook Islands in Suva next Saturday night and hope Cook Islands down PNG the following weekend, with for-and-against to then decide the Pacific Bowl.

You can watch the Pacific Bowl Championship live on FBC Sports.