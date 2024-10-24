Miller grateful and blessed to be part of Bati

Fiji Bati prop Jordan Miller during one of their training sessions

Fiji Bati prop Jordan Miller is determined to continue his impressive form as the team prepares for their round two clash against the Cook Islands in the Pacific Bowl Championship this weekend.

After a standout performance in the opening game against Papua New Guinea, Miller is keen to solidify his place in the squad and continue to prove his worth.

The 19-year-old is the youngest member of the squad but has shown maturity beyond his years.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he’s grateful for the opportunity to represent the country.

“Both weeks games mean heaps to me you know just being in camp with all the boys with the Fiji team and my first time being part of it, it feels good and I’m so grateful and blessed.”

Miller who has links to Savusavu and Naitasiri adds they will put last week’s loss behind and focus on another important clash this weekend.

The Vodafone Fiji Bati will meet the Cook Islands Aitu at 8.10pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Fiji Bulikula is up against Cook Islands Moana before that at 6pm in their first round of competition.

You can watch the games LIVE on FBC Sports.

Also on Saturday at 4pm, the Fiji Residents hosts Samoa Residents.