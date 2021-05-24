Millard is new assistant Kaiviti Silktails coach

Former Fiji Bati rep Daryl Millard is the new Kaiviti Silktails Assistant Coach.

The 36-year-old will be assisting coach Wes Naiqama as the team prepares for the 2022 Ron Massey Cup season.

Millard is the son of Shane Millard, who was a player and coach in his own right.

The former Bati World Cup center played for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the NRL.

He previously played for the Catalans Dragons, Canterbury-Bankstown and St George Illawarra.

Kaiviti Silktails Chief Executive Steve Driscoll says Millard comes with a wealth of experience.

“Daryl Millard has joined the Fiji Bati coaching staff this year and will join the 2022 coaching staff as our assistant coach to Wes Naiqama this year. We just confirmed that, wonderful to have someone of Daryl’s caliber join our club coaching is in Daryl’s blood.”

The final 30 member Silktails squad has been finalized and the team is expected to leave Fiji on January 5th.