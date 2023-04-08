MGM U17’s perfect run

[Source: Fiji Secondary School Rugby League-FSSRL/ Facebook]
In what has been a dream run in its debut season, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School has scooped the Vodafone Trophy Fiji Secondary School Under-17 title.
The new kids on the block upset favorites Nasinu Secondary School 28-6 in the final at the St Marcellin Primary School ground.
Both MGM Dragons and Nasinu have booked their spot in the national quarter-finals.
Article continues after advertisement
MGM had defeated reigning champions Queen Victoria School in the quarter-final last weekend.
In the U15 grade, Lelean Bati defeated QVS Knights 22-15.
The U19 final will be between Naitasiri Warriors and RKS Eels.
Advertisement