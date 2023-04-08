MGM U17’s perfect run

[Source: Fiji Secondary School Rugby League-FSSRL/ Facebook]

In what has been a dream run in its debut season, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School has scooped the Vodafone Trophy Fiji Secondary School Under-17 title.

The new kids on the block upset favorites Nasinu Secondary School 28-6 in the final at the St Marcellin Primary School ground.

Both MGM Dragons and Nasinu have booked their spot in the national quarter-finals.

MGM had defeated reigning champions Queen Victoria School in the quarter-final last weekend.

In the U15 grade, Lelean Bati defeated QVS Knights 22-15.

The U19 final will be between Naitasiri Warriors and RKS Eels.