MGM U15 rugby team impresses Bati coach

Fiji Bati Head Coach Wise Kativerata

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial high school Under-15 team caught the eye of Fiji Bati Head Coach Wise Kativerata at the Vodafone eastern zone Secondary school league games at Saint Marcelin Primary School.

This is after MGM’s 20-0 win over Nasinu secondary school this morning.

Kativerata says he is excited to see the standard of play improving every year.

He also stressed the necessity of the national board’s presence, saying they must attend to identify the needs of both teachers and players, and to determine how they could contribute to their development.



Mahatma Gandhi Memorial high school Under-15 in action against Nasinu

Kativerata adds that their goal is to build a thorough academy system and establishing a strong foundation in schools is essential for this long-term plan.

