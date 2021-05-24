Home

Rugby League

Major signings for new NRL club

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 7, 2021 4:07 pm
Ray Stone [Source: 7News]

New NRL club the Dolphins have landed their second major recruit, with Eels forward Ray Stone signing on from 2023.

The NRL reports that the 24-year-old utility forward is the fourth Eel on the 2022 list to be signed elsewhere for the following year and joins Storm forward Felise Kaufusi as inaugural Dolphins signings for 2023.

Warriors hooker Wayde Egan has signed a contract extension which will see him remain at the club until the end of 2024.

Egan was due to come off contract at the end of 2022 but the new deal will carry him into a fifth season at the Warriors, where he has played 38 games since moving from Penrith.

[Source: nrl.com]

