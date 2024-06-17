Maguire makes five changes to NSW Blues for Origin II

[Source: New South Wales Blues]

Westpac NSW Blues coach Michael Maguire has made five changes to the Westpac NSW Blues for Game Two of the Ampol State of Origin Series at the MCG in Melbourne on Wednesday 26 June.

Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels), Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs) and debutants Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers) and Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters) come into the 17-strong line-up. Latrell Mitchell is celebrating his 27th birthday today.

The 20-player squad also includes three emergencies, with Mitch Barnett (Warriors) named as 18th player, ahead of Cameron McInnes (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks) and Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters).

Maguire will hold a press conference tomorrow morning at 9.45am at the NSWRL Centre of Excellence at Sydney Olympic Park to discuss his selections before the team heads into camp at the Fairmont Resort Blue Mountains in Leura.

They will travel to Melbourne next Sunday for the final preparations ahead of the must-win game.

WESTPAC NSW BLUES SQUAD

Ampol State of Origin, Game Two

MCG, Melbourne, Wednesday 26 June

1. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)

2. Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers)

3. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

4. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

5. Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons)

6. Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)

7. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

8. Jake Trbojevic (c) (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

9. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

11. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

12. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

13. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

14. Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters)

15. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

16. Haumole Olakau’atu (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

17. Spencer Leniu (Sydney Roosters)

18. Mitchell Barnett (Warriors)

19. Cameron McInnes (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

20. Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)

Coach: Michael Maguire