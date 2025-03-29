Madge selection gamble booms

[Source: Fox Sports Australia]

The Broncos have once again proved they call Suncorp Stadium home, beating the Dolphins 20-12 in a rainy Battle for Brisbane.

Michael Maguire’s side began saw off an early barrage from their cross-town rivals, with Reece Walsh stopping what looked to be a certain Herbie Farnworth try.

From there, Brisbane struck twice, with the first being scored by Gehamat Shibasaki after a Jack Gosiewski break.

The 26-year-old showed early why he won the vacant centre spot over rising star Deine Mariner, with Kotoni Staggs returning from a pre-season hip flexor injury.

“Only 27 years of age, keeping someone like Deine Mariner out so it’s a testament to what the coach thinks of him,” Dan Ginnane said.

Next Cory Paix left the Dolphins markers wanting, throwing a big dummy before scooting past and diving over only three minutes after the first try.

However, Kristian Woolf’s outfit wouldn’t lie down, scoring through Max Plath who charged onto a Felise Kaufusi offload in an attempt to inspire his side.

But the Broncos once again regained their dominant lead, with Kotoni Staggs scoring from a dummy-half run, pointing at the turf to remind fans who calls Lang Park home.

The Broncos led 16-6 at the break, and the rain continued to pour down with players returning to the field drenched and ready for some grinding football.

Neither outfit could find their groove in the second 40 minutes, but Shibasaki once again stood tall to record points.

He surged onto a Reece Walsh tip on and secured a win for Brisbane, before the home side got a consolation try via Jake Averillo.

However, the loss handed the Dolphins a 0-4 start to the season under their rookie coach.

“The battle of Brisbane belongs to the Broncos for the fourth time,” Dan Ginnane said.

