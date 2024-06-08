Latrell fires as Bunnies burn Titans

[Source: NRL]

For the first time in 13 months the Rabbitohs have won back-to-back NRL games, after they powered past the Titans to register a 46-12 victory.

In a contest which flowed freely from end-to-end, Blues hopeful Latrell Mitchell had a day out for the visitors at Cbus Super Stadium, scoring the opening try and setting up another three as he helped his side climb off the bottom of the NRL Telstra Premiership ladder with their third win of 2024.

It was a timely performance from Mitchell on the back of Joseph Sua’ali’i’s suspension which has created a centre vacancy for New South Wales in Game Two of the Origin series.

It took just nine minutes for Damien Cook to expose a gaping hole in the Gold Coast defence with a piercing run that ended in Mitchell going over, and through the next 72 minutes they’d find success again and again across the field.

After Jacob Gagai crossed Alofiana Khan-Pereira briefly threatened to lead a comeback on 20 minutes when he zig-zagged his way over on a long-range effort, but it was soon back to normal service for the Rabbitohs.

A strike to Richard Kennar was followed by another to Cody Walker, after Khan-Pereira dropped a bomb into his lap, to give the visitors a commanding 22-6 lead at the half.

Ten minutes into the second period the Rabbitohs had a fifth try ruled out by the Bunker due to a knock on, but it only delayed the inevitable as Tom Burgess breezed over from close range with 25 to go.

Four-pointers to Davvy Moale, Jack Wighton and another to Walker in the final 15 minutes blew the scoreline out, with David Fifita’s steamrolling effort with 11 to go the only cause for Gold Coast celebration in the second half.