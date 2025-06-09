Kunawave makes Crusaders Super Rugby squad

Maloni Kunawave (left) [file photo]

One exciting player that many Crusaders fans will be keeping an eye out for is new signing, Maloni Kunawave.

The 20 year old is one of the six exciting young prospects who have earned their first full Super Rugby contracts. The others are Toby Bell, Louie Chapman, Liam Jack, Manumaua Letiu and James White.

Kunawave was in Fiji earlier this year with the New Zealand Development side at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s where he reunited with his grandmother after seven years.

He left for NZ on a scholarship seven years ago after completing his primary school education in Fiji.

According to the Crusaders, the youngster is one to look out for next season as he is a dynamic outside back with Fijian flair.

The 20-year-old represented New Zealand at the World Rugby Under 20 Championship earlier this year, then finished his season with the Tasman Mako.

His inclusion in the 2026 squad adds another layer of power and unpredictability to the Crusaders backline stocks.

Veteran winger, Sevu Reece and George Bower are also in the squad.

The will be led again by captain David Havili and the 38-man squad is eyeing up a huge year with the aim of defending their title.

