Kumuls need a win to deny Bati

Action from the Fiji Bati vs Kumuls clash

The Papua New Guinea Kumuls can secure a shot at promotion to the 2025 Pacific Cup if they beat Cook Islands in Port Moresby on Sunday and dash the Fiji Bati’s hopes.

If Cook Islands win, Fiji is almost certain to advance to the promotion-relegation play-off against the third placed Pacific Cup team at CommBank Stadium on November 10.

However,Cook Islands can still win the Pacific Bowl and a shot at promotion, but they must defeat the Kumuls by 77 points to overcome the Bati’s for-and-against of plus 38 points.

The Kumuls host Cook Islands at 5pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Fiji Bulikula takes on Fetu Samoa in Auckland at 4:35pm.

Bulikula head coach, Joe Rabele, has made just one change to his side that’ll play in the Women’s Pacific Bowl final against Samoa which also serves as a 2026 Rugby League World Cup qualifier.

Prop, Aliti Namoce who started against the Cook Islands last week is out of the match day squad.

She has been replaced by Sereana Maragi.